Since start of full-scale war 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine cease activities

Since the start of the full-scale war, 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine have ceased their activities, reported Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandeev.

"Where there are no people and employees, there are no functioning cultural institutions. Of course, most of them ceased to exist due to destruction and disrupted logistics. Even in de-occupied territories, it has not been possible to resume the activities of cultural institutions everywhere," Karandeev said at the national forum "Culture During War. Human Capital" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Since the start of the full-scale war, 13% of cultural institutions have ceased their activities. Specifically, as of February 2022, there were 33,674 cultural institutions in Ukraine, but by May 2024, only 29,320 institutions remained operational.

Additionally, it was highlighted that 1,884 cultural institutions are located in temporarily occupied territories.