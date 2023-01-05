Facts

15:14 05.01.2023

Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

1 min read

On Thursday afternoon, Russian invaders once again fired on the city of Beryslav (Kherson region), as a result of one of the shells hitting a residential building, a 12-year-old boy and his parents were killed, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reports.

"Beryslav, Kherson region. Today there is tragic news in the city. The shelling of the invaders and as a result of a shell hitting the house, a family was killed," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this shelling testifies to "the pettiness and meanness of the Russian Federation."

"In the morning they talk about the 'Christmas truce,' and already in the afternoon they kill the whole family. What was wrong with the husband, wife and their 12-year-old son? The fact that they are just Ukrainians? People were preparing to celebrate Christmas together, but the cynical hit of the Russians killed them in their own house," Tymoshenko summed up.

