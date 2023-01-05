Facts

09:22 05.01.2023

France's decision to transfer light tanks is clear signal to partners – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that the decision of French President Emmanuel Macron to transfer light tanks to Ukraine is a clear signal to all Western partners: there is no rational reason why Western-style tanks have not been delivered to the Ukrainian side so far.

"France takes European defense support for Ukraine to a new level, and I thank President Macron for this leadership. We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production. This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks," Zelensky said in a video message.

According to him, such a signal is extremely relevant on the eve of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein).

"We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year exactly and not postpone any of the defensive capabilities that can speed up the defeat of the terrorist state. Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-type tanks are just one of these key capabilities," he said.

Earlier, following the results of telephone conversations with Zelensky, the President of France announced a decision to transfer Bastion light wheeled tanks and armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

The interlocutors also agreed on issues of further cooperation in the process of "significant strengthening" of the Ukrainian air defense system and other defense capabilities of Ukraine.

