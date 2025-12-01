Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:31 01.12.2025

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron said the plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine can be "finally agreed" only with the participation of Ukrainians and Europeans "at the negotiating table."

"Today, strictly speaking, there is no final plan. Regarding territorial issues. Only President Zelenskyy can finally form it," Macron said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday.

The French president also recalled that representatives from the United States "will leave for Moscow in the coming hours" and welcomed Washington's efforts.

"On the issue of frozen assets, security guarantees, accession to the European Union, European sanctions, [the plan] can only be finally agreed with the participation of the Europeans at the negotiating table. So we are still at the preliminary stage," Macron said.

"This is not a comprehensive peace plan. For a comprehensive peace plan, Ukraine, Russia and the Europeans must be at the negotiating table," the French president said.

Commenting on the issue of using frozen Russian assets, Macron expressed hope that "we will find an option that will technically resolve all the legitimate issues that arise." He said Belgium is raising "very precise, technical questions in this regard, so we need to be able to move forward."

"The goal is to complete this by the next European Council meeting, that is, by Christmas. And the Commission will also have decisions to announce in the coming days," he said.

Macron also said that he believes that "in the coming weeks, the pressure on the Russian economy and Russia's ability to finance the war effort will change dramatically."

