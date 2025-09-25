Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 25.09.2025

Representatives of Ukrainian and French Red Cross discuss cooperation priorities

1 min read
Representatives of Ukrainian and French Red Cross discuss cooperation priorities
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the French Red Cross held discussions on key areas of cooperation.

"URCS President Mykola Polischuk and Director General Maksym Dotsenko held working meetings with a delegation of the French Red Cross, which is on a working visit to Kyiv. During the meetings, they discussed the main directions of cooperation," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The two sides focused on the opening of a Ukrainian Red Cross Society nursing school, the development of social projects and initiatives, strengthening the organization's ability to respond to war-related challenges, providing humanitarian aid, and training the population.

Participants also explored opportunities for further support of URCS activities by the French Red Cross.

In addition, the French delegation visited the Kyiv Regional Organization of the URCS, where they reviewed the organization's work since the start of the full-scale invasion, as well as the main areas of the Ukrainian Red Cross's activities in Kyiv region.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1T2s27WNzE/?mibextid=wwXIfr

 

 

Tags: #france #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:10 25.09.2025
URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

13:38 24.09.2025
URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

10:34 24.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

14:09 23.09.2025
Volunteers aid victims of Russian strikes in Zaporizhia – UCRS

Volunteers aid victims of Russian strikes in Zaporizhia – UCRS

12:35 22.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross assists locally after Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia and Sumy

Ukrainian Red Cross assists locally after Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia and Sumy

12:04 21.09.2025
URCS launches safety project for children

URCS launches safety project for children

15:12 20.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

09:09 19.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

16:22 18.09.2025
Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

10:55 17.09.2025
URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

AD
AD