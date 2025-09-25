Representatives of Ukrainian and French Red Cross discuss cooperation priorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the French Red Cross held discussions on key areas of cooperation.

"URCS President Mykola Polischuk and Director General Maksym Dotsenko held working meetings with a delegation of the French Red Cross, which is on a working visit to Kyiv. During the meetings, they discussed the main directions of cooperation," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The two sides focused on the opening of a Ukrainian Red Cross Society nursing school, the development of social projects and initiatives, strengthening the organization's ability to respond to war-related challenges, providing humanitarian aid, and training the population.

Participants also explored opportunities for further support of URCS activities by the French Red Cross.

In addition, the French delegation visited the Kyiv Regional Organization of the URCS, where they reviewed the organization's work since the start of the full-scale invasion, as well as the main areas of the Ukrainian Red Cross's activities in Kyiv region.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1T2s27WNzE/?mibextid=wwXIfr