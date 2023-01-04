AFU repel attacks of invaders in area of ten settlements in Donbas – General Staff

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the area of ten settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, inflicted 22 strikes on enemy positions, the General Staff reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region," the report on Facebook says.

It is noted that the invaders are focusing their efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction and are trying to improve the tactical position of their troops in Kupiansk, Lyman and Avdiyivka directions. On the Novopavlivsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is on the defensive.

The General Staff stressed that the enemy continues to suffer losses.

"The destruction of the enemy on January 2 was confirmed in the areas of the settlements of Tokmak, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Polohy and Vasylivka of Zaporizhia region: two ammunition depots, up to ten units of military equipment of various types were destroyed, two points of deployment of the occupiers were destroyed, and up to 260 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were liquidated and wounded," according to a morning report on Wednesday.

It is also reported that the aviation of the defense forces during the day delivered 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of the invaders and a strike on the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian missilemen and artillerymen hit two command posts, five areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, an ammunition depot and an UAV command post of the occupiers.