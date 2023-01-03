Facts

17:56 03.01.2023

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

 In 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will develop a position on all 35 sections of the future Agreement on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We have received the status of a candidate state for EU membership, five "visa-free" agreements with the European Union, and have fulfilled almost 70% of the Association Agreement. In 2023, we aim to start negotiations on membership in the European Union. To do this, we will develop a position on all 35 sections future Membership Agreement," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, a delegation of professional negotiators will also be prepared.

"The first important challenge of this year is the holding of the Ukraine-EU Summit in early February. The fact that it will be held in Kyiv is an important signal for Ukraine and the whole world. A signal that we are not alone in resisting aggression and are confidently moving towards our joint victory over the enemy," the prime minister said.

Tags: #ukraine_eu #shmyhal

