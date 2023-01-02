Less than 70,000 of pre-war 300,000 residents staying in Kherson - commandant's office

Around 80% of Kherson residents left the city since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, only around 20% of the pre-war population currently stay in the city, Press Officer of Kherson Defense Commandant's Office Dmytro Pletenchuk has said.

"Before the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the population was around 330,000. Now it is approximately 60,000-70,000," he said on air of the national telethon on Monday.

The remaining citizens include mobility-impaired and socially vulnerable citizens.

"There are people who are staying there because they consider it normal. However, we call again and again, when it is possible, to leave the city of Kherson, because there are no safe places in Kherson now," Pletenchuk said.