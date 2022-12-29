Italian PM plans to visit Ukraine in late Feb

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced her intention to visit Kyiv before the end of February.

According to Bloomberg, at a press conference in Rome, the Italian Prime Minister said she plans to visit Kyiv before the end of February to emphasize her support for Ukraine.

A final date will only be confirmed when security conditions allow the visit to be planned, she said.

"We need to do all we can to support Ukraine but also to pursue peace possibilities," she said.