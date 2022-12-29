Facts

12:03 29.12.2022

As result of missile fire, Kherson's Regional Cardiological Dispensary damaged, two people injured

1 min read
As a result of enemy rocket fire on Thursday, the Regional Cardiological Dispensary in Kherson was damaged, two people were injured, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych has said.

"Medical facilities are shelled almost every day. The other day it was a maternity hospital. Today, as a result of Russian shelling of the city, the Regional Cardiology Dispensary was damaged. Two people were injured, a security guard and a boiler house worker," Yanushevych said in his Telegram channel.

As the administration's head said, the roof, windows and facade of one of the buildings were destroyed in the cardio center building.

