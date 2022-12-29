Facts

11:51 29.12.2022

More than 5,000 IDPs to receive help for their pets from Ukrainian and English philanthropists

More than 5,000 IDPs to receive help for their pets from Ukrainian and English philanthropists

 On New Year's Eve, two initiatives by British and Ukrainian philanthropists were launched to support internally displaced persons who were evacuated along with their pets, the press service of the projects has reported.

Operation paw-pose, an international campaign, forms and distributes a festive box to IDP pet owners, which includes a bowl, a collar, a toy, goodies, medicines, shampoo, vitamins, and more. According to the press release, anyone from abroad can purchase such gift boxes. More than 100 sets have already been purchased, 68 of which were received by owners of cats and dogs from Kharkiv.

The Operation paw-pose campaign will last until the middle of January 2023 and is carried out jointly by the Save Pets of Ukraine initiative team, the U-Hearts Foundation, the British agency Spottydog and the domestic marketplace Epicentrk.ua.

Four-legged Santa is a Ukrainian campaign that provides food for pets living with pensioners, internally displaced persons, people who have lost their jobs, as well as in large families and military families. Four-legged Santa has already received more than 5,000 requests for help. Feed for the project is partly provided by the Save Pets of Ukraine initiative from Kormotech. The campaign will run until January 19th.

Kormotech is a global family company with Ukrainian roots that has been producing high quality pet food since 2003. The company has production facilities in Ukraine and the EU, successfully exports to 33 countries products of its own brands Optimeal, CLUB 4 PAWS, Woof!, Meow! and own brands of partners. The range includes more than 650 items.

Kormotech is the leader in Ukraine and is included in the top ten most dynamic and in the top 51 most powerful manufacturers of the pet industry in the world according to Petfood Industry.

Save Pets of Ukraine is the Ukrainian initiative for comprehensive assistance to four-legged animals during the war. I was founded by the Ukrainian manufacturer of food for cats and dogs Kormotech. During the nine months of 2022, it managed to help more than 200,000 animals throughout Ukraine.

U-Hearts Foundation is a non-profit community organization working to improve the living conditions of abandoned pets in Eastern Europe by providing them with food, medical care and adoption.

