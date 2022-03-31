Facts

15:11 31.03.2022

Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

2 min read
Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, together with Ukrposhta, has begun paying UAH 2,220 to internally displaced persons (IDPs), head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"This assistance is provided in addition to payments from the state... Enrollment in the cash assistance program began in Lviv on March 23, and now it also takes place in Uzhgorod and Mukachevo... You can get cash via Ukrposhta branches," Haidai wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He also said that the representative office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Ukraine began to implement the program to provide financial assistance to internally displaced persons.

"Now this is being implemented in Zakarpattia, but in the future it is planned to expand the program to other regions. The amount of assistance is UAH 2,220 per person," the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, this assistance will be provided to the most vulnerable groups among the displaced persons: pregnant women and mothers raising children on their own; families with two or more children; families whose members include persons with disabilities; elderly people.

He noted that the lists of internally displaced persons after registration will be analyzed at a social protection department of Zakarpattia Regional Administration, social workers of the territorial communities.

Haidai clarified that in order to receive assistance, a citizen should register as an internally displaced person in the relevant region through social security agencies or administrative service centres.

"If a person falls under certain categories of vulnerability, he receives appropriate assistance," Haidai summed up.

Tags: #help #ukraine #idp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 31.03.2022
Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

09:40 31.03.2022
USA has no decision on Ukraine's security guarantees for now – White House spokesperson

USA has no decision on Ukraine's security guarantees for now – White House spokesperson

19:09 30.03.2022
Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

17:16 30.03.2022
Ukraine, IAEA establish regular dialogue that will lead to real results – Energy Minister

Ukraine, IAEA establish regular dialogue that will lead to real results – Energy Minister

10:41 30.03.2022
Western leaders discuss need to support, strengthen Ukraine on Tues – Johnson

Western leaders discuss need to support, strengthen Ukraine on Tues – Johnson

09:38 30.03.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine has already received $3 bln in intl financing, talks underway for another $10 bln

Shmyhal: Ukraine has already received $3 bln in intl financing, talks underway for another $10 bln

21:07 29.03.2022
Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

20:31 29.03.2022
Ukraine's eurobonds rise by 10.9%-16.6% on news about talks in Istanbul

Ukraine's eurobonds rise by 10.9%-16.6% on news about talks in Istanbul

18:16 29.03.2022
USA ready, if necessary, to participate in implementation of agreements on Ukraine's security – Blinken

USA ready, if necessary, to participate in implementation of agreements on Ukraine's security – Blinken

15:04 29.03.2022
Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

LATEST

Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

Stoltenberg on talks in Turkey: As for Russia, one must judge not by words, but by deeds

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Australia slapping 35% duties on all imports from Russia, Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD