Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, together with Ukrposhta, has begun paying UAH 2,220 to internally displaced persons (IDPs), head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"This assistance is provided in addition to payments from the state... Enrollment in the cash assistance program began in Lviv on March 23, and now it also takes place in Uzhgorod and Mukachevo... You can get cash via Ukrposhta branches," Haidai wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He also said that the representative office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Ukraine began to implement the program to provide financial assistance to internally displaced persons.

"Now this is being implemented in Zakarpattia, but in the future it is planned to expand the program to other regions. The amount of assistance is UAH 2,220 per person," the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, this assistance will be provided to the most vulnerable groups among the displaced persons: pregnant women and mothers raising children on their own; families with two or more children; families whose members include persons with disabilities; elderly people.

He noted that the lists of internally displaced persons after registration will be analyzed at a social protection department of Zakarpattia Regional Administration, social workers of the territorial communities.

Haidai clarified that in order to receive assistance, a citizen should register as an internally displaced person in the relevant region through social security agencies or administrative service centres.

"If a person falls under certain categories of vulnerability, he receives appropriate assistance," Haidai summed up.