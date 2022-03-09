Facts

19:13 09.03.2022

UN predicts increase in number of IDPs in Ukraine due to war to 6.7 mln people

2 min read

The war launched by Russia against Ukraine has triggered one of the fastest growing refugee emergencies in the history of UN observations: the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine could reach 6.7 million, up from 854,000 before start of the war.

The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) predicts that a military offensive could displace up to 6.7 million people within Ukraine, 4.3 million of whom will need life-saving humanitarian assistance, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Wednesday.

According to it, prior to the Russian invasion, Ukrainian authorities registered 1.46 million IDPs, of which 854,000 lived in government-controlled areas, in addition to 1.7 million affected by the conflict. Most of them were displaced after the outbreak of hostilities in southeastern Ukraine in 2014.

The office adds that there were also 35,000 stateless persons and 5,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Ukraine, mostly from Afghanistan, whose need for OHCHR assistance is expected to become even more acute as the situation develops.

According to the organization’s estimates, in addition to 6.7 million IDPs, there will also be about 4 million refugees from Ukraine, while before the war there were only 53,000.

In line with an initial request for $270 million in financial support, OHCHR intends to assist 2.1 million IDPs over an initial three-month period (March-May this year).

In addition, the agency has requested $240 million in funding to help 2.4 million refugees in the first six months, which will be distributed to their host countries.

In general, the UN estimates the financial needs for an urgent response to the situation in Ukraine (United Nations Emergency Appeal for the Ukraine Situation) at $1.7 billion, of which $1.1 billion for Ukraine and $550.6 million for countries that have accepted refugees.

OHCHR is calling on the donor community to support people in dire need in Ukraine and neighboring countries at this critical time.

Tags: #un #idp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 09.03.2022
Kuleba: Reports that UN forbids employees to call Russia's actions in Ukraine 'war' or 'invasion' is fake

Kuleba: Reports that UN forbids employees to call Russia's actions in Ukraine 'war' or 'invasion' is fake

11:15 09.03.2022
Ukraine sues Russia for distorting meaning of 'genocide' – ex-Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov

Ukraine sues Russia for distorting meaning of 'genocide' – ex-Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov

19:19 08.03.2022
Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

13:42 08.03.2022
Over 2 mln people left Ukraine in 12 days of war – UN

Over 2 mln people left Ukraine in 12 days of war – UN

11:56 08.03.2022
Lviv region will cooperate with UN on issues of internally displaced persons

Lviv region will cooperate with UN on issues of internally displaced persons

10:05 08.03.2022
China calls on Russia and Ukraine to negotiate

China calls on Russia and Ukraine to negotiate

09:21 08.03.2022
UN sends experts to Russia to discuss humanitarian corridors in Ukraine with Russian Defense Ministry - official

UN sends experts to Russia to discuss humanitarian corridors in Ukraine with Russian Defense Ministry - official

20:45 06.03.2022
Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

19:46 06.03.2022
UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

18:29 06.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

LATEST

Children, caregivers of orphanage evacuated from Vorzel – local authorities

Stefanchuk calls on foreign politicians to record video message with hashtag #CloseSkyOverUkraine

Buses with evacuees from Energodar arrive in Zaporizhia

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to destroy Russian electronic warfare, intelligence systems

Evacuation from Izyum almost disrupted due to Russian side, about 250 out of 5,000 people evacuated – Syniehubov

UK mulling extra support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes - Johnson

Melnichenko, Pumpyansky, Moshkovich, Mazepin, Guryev, Konov, Poluboyarinov, Oseyevsky hit by EU sanctions - FT

Environmental Inspectorate starts assessing environmental damage caused by occupiers

Buses with evacuated residents of Kyiv region's settlements most affected by Russian invasion start to arrive in Kyiv – Emergency Service

Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD