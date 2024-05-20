Facts

15:42 20.05.2024

House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

1 min read
House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

A reconstructed house for almost 50 internally displaced persons (IDP) has been put into operation in the village of Kozivka in the Velyki Hayi community, Ternopil region.

“The project was implemented by the Ternopil regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with the financial assistance of the Swiss Red Cross together with the Velyki Hayi village council,” the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Monday.

In particular, the Ternopil regional organization of the URCS carried out repairs and insulated the facade of the building, built a boiler room, replaced windows and doors, equipped bathrooms and kitchens, manufactured new furniture, purchased household appliances and kitchen units, and carried out landscaping of the territory.

The two-storey building has 16 living rooms, each of which has a bathroom, furniture, and bedding. Kitchens with electrical household appliances are designed for two adjacent rooms. The house has all the conditions for living of people with disabilities.

The URCS noted that internally displaced persons need to submit applications to the local center for the provision of administrative services to live in this house.

Currently, 350 internally displaced persons live in the Velyki Hayi territorial community.

Tags: #urcs #idp

MORE ABOUT

19:34 15.05.2024
Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

12:02 15.05.2024
URCS continues to evacuate residents of settlements located on enemy's line of fire in Kharkiv region

URCS continues to evacuate residents of settlements located on enemy's line of fire in Kharkiv region

11:25 14.05.2024
URCS evacuates population from communities in Kharkiv region that under fire from Russian army

URCS evacuates population from communities in Kharkiv region that under fire from Russian army

15:28 13.05.2024
URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

13:35 11.05.2024
Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

16:18 10.05.2024
Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

14:10 10.05.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society declares determination in fight against corruption, other violations of corporate norms

Ukrainian Red Cross Society declares determination in fight against corruption, other violations of corporate norms

09:38 10.05.2024
URCS mobile medical teams providing assistance to more than 2,100 residents of remote areas of Cherkasy region in one month

URCS mobile medical teams providing assistance to more than 2,100 residents of remote areas of Cherkasy region in one month

20:46 09.05.2024
Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

15:52 03.05.2024
URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

AD

HOT NEWS

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

LATEST

War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

Ministry of Strategic Industries expands criteria for booking defense industry workers

Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

Defense Ministry approves new human capital policy for defense forces

AD
AD
AD
AD