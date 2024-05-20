House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

A reconstructed house for almost 50 internally displaced persons (IDP) has been put into operation in the village of Kozivka in the Velyki Hayi community, Ternopil region.

“The project was implemented by the Ternopil regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with the financial assistance of the Swiss Red Cross together with the Velyki Hayi village council,” the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Monday.

In particular, the Ternopil regional organization of the URCS carried out repairs and insulated the facade of the building, built a boiler room, replaced windows and doors, equipped bathrooms and kitchens, manufactured new furniture, purchased household appliances and kitchen units, and carried out landscaping of the territory.

The two-storey building has 16 living rooms, each of which has a bathroom, furniture, and bedding. Kitchens with electrical household appliances are designed for two adjacent rooms. The house has all the conditions for living of people with disabilities.

The URCS noted that internally displaced persons need to submit applications to the local center for the provision of administrative services to live in this house.

Currently, 350 internally displaced persons live in the Velyki Hayi territorial community.