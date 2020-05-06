Facts

17:23 06.05.2020

Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a phone conversation with the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries, during which he proposed to approve the membership of the enlarged delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE on line with Ukraine's proposals during the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on May 14.

"The high official status of the delegates will allow making decisions faster and more effectively, as well as implementing them and seeing who does not fulfill them," the press service of the president's office quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Yermak said that the Ukrainian side has also proposed to invite representatives of the certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and internally displaced persons (IDPs), who were forced to leave these territories after May 2014, for work in working groups.

He also said that the TCG will engage these people to participate in debates, consultations and approval on the issues envisaged by the Minsk agreements.

At the same time, Yermak emphasized that it is unacceptable to hold any talks with representatives of the unrecognized quasi-state formations.

Tags: #idp #yermak #tcg #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:02 05.05.2020
Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

12:44 05.05.2020
No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

No corruption in President's Office, scandal with records was planned operation – Yermak

12:05 05.05.2020
President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

11:57 05.05.2020
Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

11:14 05.05.2020
TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

TCG Consultative Council could include only Ukrainian citizens from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who were not in war, committed no crimes – Yermak

20:32 04.05.2020
Reznikov to become Kuchma's deputy in TCG, reps of respective Ukrainian ministries and deputies also to be members of TCG – Yermak

Reznikov to become Kuchma's deputy in TCG, reps of respective Ukrainian ministries and deputies also to be members of TCG – Yermak

17:56 23.04.2020
Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

09:35 23.04.2020
Security Working Group of TCG works on determining next sections for disengagement of forces in Donbas, Ukraine initiates extraordinary meeting

Security Working Group of TCG works on determining next sections for disengagement of forces in Donbas, Ukraine initiates extraordinary meeting

09:21 23.04.2020
Ukraine committed to implementation of Normandy Four leaders' agreements for holding next meeting in Berlin soon

Ukraine committed to implementation of Normandy Four leaders' agreements for holding next meeting in Berlin soon

09:12 23.04.2020
Ukraine at TCG meeting again categorically rejects possibility of granting special status to its occupied territories in Constitution – president's office

Ukraine at TCG meeting again categorically rejects possibility of granting special status to its occupied territories in Constitution – president's office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SURKIS COURT PRIVATBANK

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

NAZISM SHMYHAL

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

HUMANITARIAN AID INDIA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

LATEST

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

SAPO opens case on possible declaring of false info, obtaining undue benefits by Riaboshapka

Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD