Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a phone conversation with the advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries, during which he proposed to approve the membership of the enlarged delegations of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE on line with Ukraine's proposals during the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on May 14.

"The high official status of the delegates will allow making decisions faster and more effectively, as well as implementing them and seeing who does not fulfill them," the press service of the president's office quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Yermak said that the Ukrainian side has also proposed to invite representatives of the certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and internally displaced persons (IDPs), who were forced to leave these territories after May 2014, for work in working groups.

He also said that the TCG will engage these people to participate in debates, consultations and approval on the issues envisaged by the Minsk agreements.

At the same time, Yermak emphasized that it is unacceptable to hold any talks with representatives of the unrecognized quasi-state formations.