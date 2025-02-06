19:00 06.02.2025
Zelenskyy tasks ministers with developing clear support program for IDPs in two weeks
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba with developing a clear program of support for internally displaced persons (IDP) within two weeks.
"Today, I also assigned relevant tasks to Finance Minister Marchenko and Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Kuleba. A clear program of support for IDPs, effective and clear to people, must be developed within two weeks," he said in an evening address on Thursday.