Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

KYIV. Feb 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – One in six (16%) Ukrainians changed their place of residence after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, while 12% left but have already returned home, and 72% did not change their place of residence, according to the results of the survey "Legal Protection of Victims of Russia's War Crimes," conducted by the Rating sociological group in Ukraine on December 23-26.

Of those who have moved, half plan to return home only after the end of the war. 10% plan to return in the near future, 23% are still waiting, 11% do not plan to return home.

Among residents of territories close to hostilities (southeast), two-thirds today live outside their homes, according to the results of the sociological survey.

The vast majority of respondents (87%) did not change their place of residence due to shelling of infrastructure, 8% left and live away from home for this reason, and 5% left and have already returned.

A total of 2,000 respondents aged over 18 years were interviewed in all controlled areas using the CATI method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The results were weighted to reflect age, gender and type of settlement to ensure a representative sample. The representativeness error with a confidence probability of 0.95% does not exceed 2.2%.

The project is implemented by the NGO Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group within the framework of the Emergency EU Support to Civil Society project, implemented by the Initiative Center to Support Social Action (ISAR) Ednannia with the financial support of the European Union.