Press Conferences

13:55 15.02.2023

Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – One in six (16%) Ukrainians changed their place of residence after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, while 12% left but have already returned home, and 72% did not change their place of residence, according to the results of the survey "Legal Protection of Victims of Russia's War Crimes," conducted by the Rating sociological group in Ukraine on December 23-26.

Of those who have moved, half plan to return home only after the end of the war. 10% plan to return in the near future, 23% are still waiting, 11% do not plan to return home.

Among residents of territories close to hostilities (southeast), two-thirds today live outside their homes, according to the results of the sociological survey.

The vast majority of respondents (87%) did not change their place of residence due to shelling of infrastructure, 8% left and live away from home for this reason, and 5% left and have already returned.

A total of 2,000 respondents aged over 18 years were interviewed in all controlled areas using the CATI method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The results were weighted to reflect age, gender and type of settlement to ensure a representative sample. The representativeness error with a confidence probability of 0.95% does not exceed 2.2%.

The project is implemented by the NGO Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group within the framework of the Emergency EU Support to Civil Society project, implemented by the Initiative Center to Support Social Action (ISAR) Ednannia with the financial support of the European Union.

Tags: #conference #statistics #idp

MORE ABOUT

14:22 15.02.2023
One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

13:55 15.02.2023
Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

13:43 15.02.2023
Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

10:52 14.02.2023
Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

17:53 13.02.2023
Union of Architects asks Zelensky to help stop pressure on union

Union of Architects asks Zelensky to help stop pressure on union

16:36 10.02.2023
Fair estimate of potential for annual biomethane production is 20 bcm for Ukraine instead of 9.7 bcm – BAU head

Fair estimate of potential for annual biomethane production is 20 bcm for Ukraine instead of 9.7 bcm – BAU head

15:52 10.02.2023
War damages only 5% of bioenergy capacity, non-payment crisis affects more – BAU head

War damages only 5% of bioenergy capacity, non-payment crisis affects more – BAU head

15:04 10.02.2023
Ukraine can get at least five biomethane facilities in 2023 - BAU head

Ukraine can get at least five biomethane facilities in 2023 - BAU head

19:46 20.01.2023
Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

19:15 19.01.2023
Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to supply 52 full-fledged mobile hospitals to country

Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to supply 52 full-fledged mobile hospitals to country

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukrainian patients', human rights and veterans' organizations demand legalization of cannabis-based medicines

Free Ichkeria inter-faction union holds first meeting – Merezhko

Etalon Corporation estimates purchase of school buses in 2023 at 2022 level despite increase in subventions by one third

Etalon Corporation estimates damage caused by destruction of three plants in Chernihiv at EUR 30 mln

Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill posts UAH 233 million loss in Jan-Sept, but intends to invest EUR 75 mln in equipment

Businessman Krupchak who was added to sanctions list in Ukraine not ultimate beneficiary of Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill since Oct – statement

Map of Ukraine Recovery adds data on 9,800 destroyed objects, more than 1,000 already being rebuilt

Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

Russia inflicts at least EUR 34.6 mln damage to Ukraine's ecosystem in nine months – Office for recording environmental crimes

Ukraine's increased military subjectivity contributes to increase in military-technical aid, change in its range – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD