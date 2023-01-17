URCS implements program to support modular homes in Kyiv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is implementing a program to support the life of modular homes in Kyiv region.

"The Kyiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has launched a program to help pay utility bills, in particular, for electricity and water supply, to residents of modular homes. This will help support the functioning of modular houses and comfort living for temporarily displaced persons," the URCS said on its official Facebook page.

The program will be available in Bucha, Vyshgorod and Brovary districts of Kyiv region.

The URCS reminded that nine areas with modular houses are only in Bucha district: in the cities of Irpin, Bucha, Borodianka, Makariv and Dmytrivka. The organization explained that due to the load on the power supply system of the region, not all modular towns can fully function, since they are not able to ensure the operation of powerful generators. As an example, the URCS said that for heating of modular homes with 88 living rooms in Borodianka for 12 hours, 300 liters of fuel is required.

