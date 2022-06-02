First modular camp for IDPs in Kyiv region opened in Borodianka with participation of Polish PM

Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshev and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday opened the region's first modular camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borodianka (Kyiv region), the press service of the ministry has reported.

"The communities that need these modules for those whose housing has been destroyed by the enemy. Of course, this option of residence is temporary. The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development is now actively developing medium- and long-term options for solving housing needs and restoring damaged housing stock in the de-occupied territories," the ministry's press service said, quoting Chernyshev.

The minister said that the village of Borodianka was chosen as the first settlement in Kyiv region, where a modular camp was installed, since it suffered "catastrophic losses."

"In the settlement, 552 private houses and 24 apartment buildings, two schools and all administrative buildings have been partially or completely destroyed. Therefore, the modular camp will temporarily resettle 352 people, including women, children and the elderly, left without a roof over their heads after the occupation," the ministry said.

The minister said that it is planned to install the same camps in Bucha, Makariv, Ivankiv and Hostomel (all Kyiv region), as well as in the suburbs of Chernihiv.

"The modular camp consists of four monoblocks with 40 modules each. It includes residential and toilet/shower modules, laundries, dining rooms, games and administrative modules. The camp has lighting, heating and is fully furnished. This camp, like the previous ones, which are installed in Lviv, were transferred by the Polish government free of charge, including delivery, assembly and furniture," the ministry said.

The minister expressed gratitude to international partners, in particular, the government of Poland, who provide support to Ukrainian refugees and join in the placement of IDPs on the territory of Ukraine.

"Modular camps have an optimal type of construction that fully meets the requirements and characteristics of the climate and is comfortable for temporary accommodation of citizens at any time of the year," the ministry said.