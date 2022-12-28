Facts

17:45 28.12.2022

Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

2 min read
Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers prove that greatness does not come from the size of the state, from the stock of missiles, and from the ability to force someone. Greatness comes from the fortitude of those who defend their home and willpower for their people. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on Wednesday at the Verkhovna Rada with an address on the foundations of domestic and foreign policy.

"Ukrainian soldiers drove the invaders out of Kyiv, and this was the first turning point in a full-scale war. This showed the strength of our resistance. Ukrainian soldiers liberated Snake (Zmiyiny) Island, and since then every invader knows what the only answer he will hear from the Ukrainians to any of his encroachments. This showed that nothing will stop Ukraine," he said.

He stressed that "the invaders fled, although they had an advantage in this direction – in the amount of weapons, equipment and soldiers. But our soldiers had – and have! – another advantage. More significant. Superiority in determination, superiority in the strength of our own land under our feet."

He thanked all the states "that help us overcome Russian tyranny on the battlefield! Let me remind you that just a year ago it seemed impossible that our state would have Patriot air defense systems. But now there is such an agreement. This is a special sign of confidence in Ukraine. This is a true alliance with the United States," he said.

Tags: #military

MORE ABOUT

15:03 24.12.2022
Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

12:43 23.12.2022
Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

10:37 22.12.2022
Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

09:26 22.12.2022
US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

19:54 21.12.2022
USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

19:48 15.12.2022
More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

09:03 07.12.2022
Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

18:21 10.11.2022
UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

16:53 16.09.2022
MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

12:54 16.09.2022
Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

AD

HOT NEWS

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Forestry industry of Ukraine increases revenue by 3.1% in 2022 - Forest Agency

Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

SBU blocks assets of Russian energy company that illegally imported its goods to Ukraine

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

AD
AD
AD
AD