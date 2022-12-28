Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers prove that greatness does not come from the size of the state, from the stock of missiles, and from the ability to force someone. Greatness comes from the fortitude of those who defend their home and willpower for their people. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on Wednesday at the Verkhovna Rada with an address on the foundations of domestic and foreign policy.

"Ukrainian soldiers drove the invaders out of Kyiv, and this was the first turning point in a full-scale war. This showed the strength of our resistance. Ukrainian soldiers liberated Snake (Zmiyiny) Island, and since then every invader knows what the only answer he will hear from the Ukrainians to any of his encroachments. This showed that nothing will stop Ukraine," he said.

He stressed that "the invaders fled, although they had an advantage in this direction – in the amount of weapons, equipment and soldiers. But our soldiers had – and have! – another advantage. More significant. Superiority in determination, superiority in the strength of our own land under our feet."

He thanked all the states "that help us overcome Russian tyranny on the battlefield! Let me remind you that just a year ago it seemed impossible that our state would have Patriot air defense systems. But now there is such an agreement. This is a special sign of confidence in Ukraine. This is a true alliance with the United States," he said.