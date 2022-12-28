Ukrainian MFA: Putin's decree on simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship by Ukraine's citizens is null and void, indicates Russia's unwillingness to negotiate

The decree signed by the Russian president on December 26 on the procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship by Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions is null and void and indicates Russia's unpreparedness for negotiations, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (MFA) said.

"The decree approving the simplified procedures for renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship and the acquisition of Russian citizenship is null and void and indicates Russia's unwillingness to negotiate, its leadership's desire to continue the war, the absorption of the territory of Ukraine, forced assimilation and genocide of the Ukrainian people," the MFA said in the commentary.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the forced imposition of Russian citizenship on Ukrainians who, as a result of Russian aggression, found themselves in inhuman conditions and were deprived of the fundamental right to freely choose citizenship, confirms the criminal nature of the totalitarian Russian regime.

"The procedure for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian children and adolescents from 14 to 18 years old, which was forcibly transferred to the Russian territory from 14 to 18 years old, was introduced without the consent of the recipients, which is a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights and proof of the genocide of Ukrainians committed by Russia," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the introduction of this document, regards it as another crime of Russia against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, grossly violating the Constitution and laws of our state, the current norms of international law and Russia's international obligations.

The department said "the consequences of this and other insignificant regulatory acts of the Russian Federation in relation to citizens of Ukraine will not have any legal consequences, will never be recognized either by Ukraine or by the vast majority of UN member states."

"The decree completes the list of crimes in the course of Russia's armed aggression, which will be considered within the international tribunal against the Russian leadership," the Foreign Ministry said.