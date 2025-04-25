Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:09 25.04.2025

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The United States is putting very great pressure on Russia and Russia knows it, said US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said they had no idea how much pressure he was putting on Russia. He emphasized that the pressure was significant, that Russia was aware of it, and that some people close to Russia knew it as well — otherwise, he added, the Russian leader wouldn’t be speaking now.

Trump stressed that it is necessary that Ukraine also wants to conclude an agreement.

In addition, he believes that "it will be difficult" for Ukraine to return its territories, in particular, Crimea.

He told reporters that when it came to Crimea, it had been given to the Russian president during Barack Obama’s administration and had nothing to do with him. He noted that it happened 11 years ago and claimed that the Ukrainians had made the decision without any bullets, without a fight — they had simply given it away. He added that now they were asking if it could be returned, but in his view, it would be very difficult. He emphasized that it was Barack Obama who gave it away as president, not Donald Trump.

The American president acknowledged the loss of many territories by Ukraine, but promised to do everything possible (to return them). We will do everything possible, working with Ukraine, he said.

Tags: #trump #russia #pressure

