Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Under the cover of a massive strike, the Russians tried to develop assault operations, in particular, in the Pokrovsk direction on the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"In fact, the Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of their massive strike. When the maximum of our forces was focused on defense against missiles and drones, the Russians significantly intensified their ground attacks. The Russians received a worthy rebuff," he wrote on Telegram following the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The President noted that the most severe situation was in the Pokrovsk direction. According to him, there were almost 150 Russian attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including from heavy weapons.

Zelenskyy especially noted the servicemen of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade and the 59th separate assault brigade of unmanned systems for this, who inflicted significant losses on the occupier. He also noted the effective actions of the 100th separate mechanized brigade and the 12th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Also, our investigators, forensic scientists and experts are inspecting the sites of missile and drone hits, establishing and verifying the circumstances of the respective shellings, conducting examinations of the discovered fragments of missiles and drones in order to establish complete information about these weapons and critical components in them, which were delivered to Russia or North Korea from third countries and used in production," he wrote.