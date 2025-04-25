Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:11 25.04.2025

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Under the cover of a massive strike, the Russians tried to develop assault operations, in particular, in the Pokrovsk direction on the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"In fact, the Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of their massive strike. When the maximum of our forces was focused on defense against missiles and drones, the Russians significantly intensified their ground attacks. The Russians received a worthy rebuff," he wrote on Telegram following the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The President noted that the most severe situation was in the Pokrovsk direction. According to him, there were almost 150 Russian attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including from heavy weapons.

Zelenskyy especially noted the servicemen of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade and the 59th separate assault brigade of unmanned systems for this, who inflicted significant losses on the occupier. He also noted the effective actions of the 100th separate mechanized brigade and the 12th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Also, our investigators, forensic scientists and experts are inspecting the sites of missile and drone hits, establishing and verifying the circumstances of the respective shellings, conducting examinations of the discovered fragments of missiles and drones in order to establish complete information about these weapons and critical components in them, which were delivered to Russia or North Korea from third countries and used in production," he wrote.

Tags: #strikes #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:48 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

18:02 24.04.2025
Ramaphosa: First visit of Ukraine’s President to South Africa reflects our shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations

Ramaphosa: First visit of Ukraine’s President to South Africa reflects our shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations

16:25 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa discuss role of G20 in protecting Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa discuss role of G20 in protecting Ukraine

15:58 24.04.2025
Russia launches strikes on Kyiv ‘at very bad timing’ – Trump

Russia launches strikes on Kyiv ‘at very bad timing’ – Trump

10:58 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

10:55 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

09:34 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

16:43 23.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

20:36 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

20:28 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

British Prime Minister hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine by summer

LATEST

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Ukraine provides reports to USA, thanks to which technical characteristics of weapons improved – Zelenskyy

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

British Prime Minister hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine by summer

AD
AD