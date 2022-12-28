Facts

11:12 28.12.2022

Orthodox Church in Lithuania condemns Russian war in Ukraine, calls for greater independence of church from Moscow

1 min read
The Lithuanian Orthodox Church has condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and called for greater independence of the Church from Moscow, according to the Lithuanian Orthodox Church website.

"The Lithuanian Orthodox Church immediately condemned the war against Ukraine at all levels, hierarchies, clergy and laity, and expressed its full support for the anti-war position of its primate, Metropolitan Innokenty of Vilna and Lithuania," according to the church's website.

It is also reported that the Lithuanian Orthodox Church meeting confirmed its commitment to the course of gaining greater church independence and adopted a corresponding appeal to the Holy Synod.

According to the statement, Metropolitan Innokenty had previously petitioned the Synod to grant the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese the status of a self-governing church.

"The fundamental position of the Lithuanian Orthodox Church is that the church status should be brought into line with the real state of affairs. As is known, the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese is one of the traditional religious communities of Lithuania and is a morally and financially independent religious organization," the church said in the statement.

Tags: #church #lithuania

