Kazakh business sends 41 generators worth $500,000 to Ukrainian hospitals

Kazakh business sent a batch of 41 generators worth around $500,000 to Ukrainian hospitals within the framework of work of the Ukraine-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

According to a statement on the website of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, the generators have been distributed among hospitals and sent to Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, which often come under attacks by the Russian aggressor.

"Together with our partners we apply every effort to ensure that the hospitals will continue to work during power outages and carry out their main task – rescue life. Each generator is a guarantee of uninterrupted work of operating rooms, intensive care departments and oxygen stations," Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.