13:30 26.12.2022

Kazakh business sends 41 generators worth $500,000 to Ukrainian hospitals

Kazakh business sent a batch of 41 generators worth around $500,000 to Ukrainian hospitals within the framework of work of the Ukraine-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

According to a statement on the website of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, the generators have been distributed among hospitals and sent to Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, which often come under attacks by the Russian aggressor.

"Together with our partners we apply every effort to ensure that the hospitals will continue to work during power outages and carry out their main task – rescue life. Each generator is a guarantee of uninterrupted work of operating rooms, intensive care departments and oxygen stations," Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

Tags: #kazakhstan #generators

15:38 24.12.2022
Twenty-five generators from Japanese govt arrives in Ukraine

18:21 16.12.2022
Some 500,000 low-capacity generators imported to Ukraine, around 17,000 large sets needed to survive winter – Shmyhal

13:50 15.12.2022
USA hands over special equipment, generators to Kyiv for boiler houses, heat supply stations – Klitschko

11:41 28.11.2022
European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

15:46 25.11.2022
USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

12:26 25.11.2022
France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

09:51 24.11.2022
European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

15:25 21.11.2022
All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

17:58 04.11.2022
Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

18:09 02.11.2022
Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

