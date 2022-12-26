Facts

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupying army over the past day amounted to about 550 soldiers, and since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and as of Monday morning, December 26, the total losses amounted to about 102,600 soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24 to December 26 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 102,600 (up by 550) people liquidated, tanks – 3,016 (up by 5) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,017 (up by 7) units, artillery systems – 1,996 (up by 5) units, MLRS – 418 units, air defense systems – 212 units, aircraft – 283 units, helicopters – 267 units, operational-tactical UAVs – 1,707 (up by 1), cruise missiles – 653, ships/boats – 16 units, automotive equipment and tankers – 4,647 (up by 12) units, and special equipment – 178," the report says.

The General Staff emphasized that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kupiansk, Avdiyivka and Bakhmut directions.

