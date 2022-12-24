Facts

13:35 24.12.2022

Eight dead, 17 wounded due to morning shelling in Kherson

Eight dead, 17 wounded due to morning shelling in Kherson

At least eight civilians were killed and another 17 civilians were wounded as a result of the shelling of the city of Kherson by Russian invaders on Saturday morning, according to the Facebook page of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office.

"Several people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, including residential buildings, administrative buildings and vehicles," the report says.

According to the investigation, on the morning of December 24, the invaders carried out another shelling of the center of Kherson, hitting places with the most massive concentrations of local residents. A pretrial investigation has been launched on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war related to premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office reported that shelling of the city continues.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported five dead and 35 wounded as a result of the morning shelling of Kherson by Russian invaders. A total of 16 wounded, according to him, are in serious condition.

Tags: #kherson #shelling

