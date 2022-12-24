In Kherson, 35 wounded after morning shelling, 16 in serious condition

The number of residents of Kherson who were wounded as a result of the morning shelling of the city by the Russian invaders is already 35 people, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"As a result of Russian terror, as of now, 35 wounded are known, 16 of them are in serious condition," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Earlier, the deputy head of the President's Office reported five dead and at least 20 wounded as a result of shelling.