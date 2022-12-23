Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Estonia will send another military aid package to Ukraine, consisting mainly of drones, personal protective equipment and winter uniforms.

According to the Baltic media, this decision was made by the Estonian government the other day.

"Ukraine still needs our help and support in standing up to the Russian aggression. Our assistance package this time responds to the requests for assistance received from Ukraine, as well as bilateral agreements between the defense forces and the Kaitseliit with their partners in Ukraine," Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said.

Previously, Estonia has donated Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and tactical food packs to Ukraine.