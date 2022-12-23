Facts

10:45 23.12.2022

Russia losses about 550 personnel, six artillery systems in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russia losses about 550 personnel, six artillery systems in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian invaders have lost about 550 military personnel in Ukraine, in total since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, about 100,950 enemy troops, two tanks, six artillery systems, five armored vehicles and seven vehicles have been liquidated, the General Staff said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 23 were approximately 100,950 (550 more) personnel, tanks some 3,005 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles some 5,986 (five more) units, artillery systems some 1,984 (six more) units, MLRS some 414 (one more) units, air defense systems some 212 units, aircraft some 283 units, helicopters some 267 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 1,698 (five more), cruise missiles some 653, ships and boats some 16 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 4,622 (seven more) units, special equipment some 178," the AFU said.

Tags: #loses #invaders

MORE ABOUT

14:19 21.12.2022
Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

11:33 09.12.2022
Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

14:29 03.12.2022
AFU eliminates 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminates 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

14:01 02.12.2022
Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

19:06 24.11.2022
Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

14:29 15.10.2022
Russian army loses 400 personnel in past day in Ukraine, since start of invasion about 64,700 people

Russian army loses 400 personnel in past day in Ukraine, since start of invasion about 64,700 people

10:38 28.09.2022
Invaders lose 400 military, six tanks, one cruise missile in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 400 military, six tanks, one cruise missile in past 24 hours

17:03 23.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

11:50 08.09.2022
Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

10:18 05.09.2022
Russian invaders lost 300 people, 19 tanks, 29 armored vehicles, two cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Russian invaders lost 300 people, 19 tanks, 29 armored vehicles, two cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

AD

HOT NEWS

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

AFU repels attacks in area of 19 settlements in day, hit 18 enemy targets

After open competition, new NABU director to be appointed by late March 2023 – memo with IMF

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

LATEST

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Final approval of $45 bln in US aid to Ukraine 2023 expected on Dec 23 – Markarova

AFU repels attacks in area of 19 settlements in day, hit 18 enemy targets

Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Situation with electricity supply in Kyiv improves on left bank – YASNO head

Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

AD
AD
AD
AD