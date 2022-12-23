Russia losses about 550 personnel, six artillery systems in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian invaders have lost about 550 military personnel in Ukraine, in total since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, about 100,950 enemy troops, two tanks, six artillery systems, five armored vehicles and seven vehicles have been liquidated, the General Staff said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 23 were approximately 100,950 (550 more) personnel, tanks some 3,005 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles some 5,986 (five more) units, artillery systems some 1,984 (six more) units, MLRS some 414 (one more) units, air defense systems some 212 units, aircraft some 283 units, helicopters some 267 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 1,698 (five more), cruise missiles some 653, ships and boats some 16 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 4,622 (seven more) units, special equipment some 178," the AFU said.