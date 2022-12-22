Facts

16:26 22.12.2022

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited to Brussels

1 min read
The Ukraine-EU Summit will be held on February 3, 2023.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday in Brussels by Barend Leyts, Spokesman of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"I can confirm that the Ukraine-EU summit will take place on February 3, there is an open invitation for President Zelensky to visit Brussels," he said.

However, the venue is currently unknown.

The last Ukraine-EU summit was held on October 12, 2021 in Kyiv. Previously, the summits were held alternately – once in Kyiv, the next time in Brussels.

