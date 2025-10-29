Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:14 29.10.2025

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

3 min read
Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

The updated trade agreement between Ukraine and the European Union has entered into force.

The European Commission announced this on Wednesday.

"As of today, the EU and Ukraine will benefit from an enhanced, stable, fair and permanent trade framework, with the entry into force of the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA). The upgraded DCFTA delivers additional, mutually beneficial trade liberalisation, while taking fully into account the sensitivity of certain EU agricultural sectors," the press release said.

The European Commission noted that the updated DCFTA provides additional, mutually beneficial trade liberalization, while fully taking into account the sensitivity of certain EU agricultural sectors. "It very tangibly illustrates the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine. At the same time, it limits imports of sensitive agricultural products into the EU compared to the levels provided for by the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), establishes new robust safeguards and ensures the alignment of Ukrainian and European production standards," the press release said.

The EC also stated that the DCFTA "will support long-term economic certainty and stable trade relations for both sides, while facilitating Ukraine’s gradual integration into the EU single market."

The updated agreement aims to expand trade flows. In particular, the agreement strikes a balance between ensuring a clear set of rules to support Ukraine’s crucial trade with the EU, while fully taking into account the sensitivities of the EU’s agricultural sectors and stakeholders by carefully calibrating different levels of market access for specific products.

" For the most sensitive items, such as sugar, poultry, eggs, wheat, maize, and honey, there are only modest increases compared to the original DCFTA. For other products, enhancements have been made to benefit both sides, based on our complementary markets. And finally for certain non-sensitive products, full liberalisation has been agreed," the EC said.

Another important area is the agreed production standards: new market access is conditional on Ukraine gradually aligning itself with EU production standards, such as animal welfare, the use of pesticides and veterinary drugs. " Ukraine is expected to report every year on its progress in that regard. This approach is consistent with the logic of Ukraine’s EU accession process and the adoption of the EU acquis," the press release says.

The agreement also provides for "robust safeguard provisions: a safeguard mechanism allowing for appropriate measures to be activated if imports of products covered by the additional liberalisation cause serious difficulties for either party." In the case of the EU, the assessment of possible violations may be carried out at the level of one or more Member States.

In addition, both parties agreed to examine measures aimed at helping Ukrainian exporters access their traditional markets in third countries, which would provide additional commercial opportunities for Ukraine and contribute to global food security.

Tags: #trade_agreement #ukraine_eu

MORE ABOUT

13:59 30.09.2025
Ukraine finalizes legislative screening – European Commissioner

Ukraine finalizes legislative screening – European Commissioner

08:00 12.08.2025
EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

09:32 07.04.2025
Ukraine-EU Association Council on April 9 to discuss Association Agreement, recovery, reforms in Ukraine

Ukraine-EU Association Council on April 9 to discuss Association Agreement, recovery, reforms in Ukraine

15:34 01.05.2024
Borrell, in connection with 20th anniversary of EU enlargement: Ukraine has historic window of opportunity to strongly bind its future to EU

Borrell, in connection with 20th anniversary of EU enlargement: Ukraine has historic window of opportunity to strongly bind its future to EU

15:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

17:25 18.08.2023
Ukraine to complete all steps agreed with European Commission by Oct, but reforms in these areas to continue further – Stefanishyna

Ukraine to complete all steps agreed with European Commission by Oct, but reforms in these areas to continue further – Stefanishyna

15:34 24.03.2023
Ukraine meets 72% of commitments of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – report

Ukraine meets 72% of commitments of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – report

16:27 10.01.2023
Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

17:56 03.01.2023
Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

18:33 02.01.2023
Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

HOT NEWS

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

LATEST

Ukrainian wheat prices rise as exporters ramp up demand, farmers expect further increases – analysts

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

Defence City residents exempted from property, land tax until 2036 or Ukraine's EU accession – State Tax Service

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Food4Impact fund with EUR 150 mln budget established in Ukraine to finance agribusiness

Tax Service to be able to track EUR 2,000 preferential sales limit on all digital platforms – Hetmantsev

Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

Ukraine secures EUR 113 mln in energy aid in last three months, another EUR 33.1 mln declared – Dpty Minister of Energy

Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

AD
AD