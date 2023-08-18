Ukraine to complete all steps agreed with European Commission by Oct, but reforms in these areas to continue further – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said that Ukraine will complete all the steps agreed with the European Commission by October, but reforms in these areas will continue further.

"My message was that these seven recommendations relate to the fundamental, basic reforms that form the foundations of a democratic state. Therefore, what is provided for by the recommendations and agreed points, Ukraine will fulfill and implement," Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, commenting on her statement that Ukraine will not implement 100% of all the recommendations of the European Commission before October, but will ensure that all agreed steps are implemented.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Ukraine has already completed a significant part of the tasks, but "the reforms themselves, such as judicial, anti-corruption, deoligarchization, must be implemented constantly and have no end date."

"In the context of the seven recommendations, all agreed steps will be implemented. But this does not mean that after the implementation of the seven recommendations, we will stop fighting corruption, will not continue judicial reform, or will end implementing systemic measures to de-oligarchize."

To a clarifying question, whether there are provisions in these seven recommendations that Ukraine does not have time to fulfill before October, but has agreements with partners that progress will be taken into account even in this form, Stefanishyna replied that today there is no such talk.

"The main point of unresolved concern was the implementation of legislation on deoligarchization. The recommendation itself provided for the full implementation of the current law on the fight against oligarchs. But taking into account the conclusions of the Venice Commission, both Ukraine and the European Commission agreed that we would focus on systemic measures. This decision was made even before the oral assessment of the European Commission," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Thus, according to Stefanishyna, today there is an agreement with partners that Ukraine will focus on systemic measures in this area, such as strengthening the Antimonopoly Committee, the issue of financing political parties, and the introduction of legislation on the media market.

"Therefore, we hope that in October the European Commission will present progress on this recommendation in this way. And on other recommendations, I do not see red lines for Ukraine," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Ukraine has already made progress on the anti-corruption bloc, the reform of the Constitutional Court, the decisions of the Verkhovna Rada are expected on amendments to the legislation in terms of combating the financing of terrorism and money laundering, and amendments to the legislation on national minorities have already been registered in the Parliament, which are implementing conclusions of the Venice Commission.

"When I talk about 100%, we must understand that the implementation of each of the recommendations is a subject of interpretation, including by each EU member state. Today, we have a list of steps agreed with the European Commission, we are moving along them, we will fulfill them. But each EU member state can put forward some additional questions and criteria, like Hungary on national minorities," Stefanishyna said.

As reported, on August 17, Stefanishyna said that by October Ukraine would not 100% implement all seven recommendations of the European Commission, but would ensure the implementation of all agreed legislative and institutional steps.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister said that Ukraine, according to the European Commission's recommendation, will ensure the renewal of electronic declarations by October.

On 14 August, the Verkhovna Rada is proposed to bring the law "On National Minorities" in line with the conclusions of the European Commission "For Democracy through Law" (Venice Commission).

On August 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law "guaranteeing a transparent, professional and virtuous selection of judges of the Constitutional Court."