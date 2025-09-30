Ukraine finalizes legislative screening – European Commissioner

Ukraine is taking an important step on the path to the European Union, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said, commenting on finalizing the process of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European one.

"Today marks an important step on Ukraine’s path to the EU. In the most difficult circumstances, Ukraine has completed the screening process of its entire legislation at record speed, laying the foundations for its European future. We now need to maintain momentum for reform," she wrote on X on Tuesday.

As reported, Kos arrived in Ukraine on Monday, September 29, for a three-day visit. While in Zakarpattia region, she reported on the finalization of the screening process to ensure Ukrainian legislation complies with EU one. She noted that this process was implemented in less than a year and involved processing more than 100,000 pages of legislation.

During her visit, Kos will meet with Ukrainian leaders to discuss their progress on the path to EU accession. She will also hold a series of meetings with Ukrainian government and parliamentary representatives to discuss the EU accession reform agenda. According to the EC press service, she will also meet with Ukrainian anti-corruption institution representatives to emphasize the importance of the rule of law and anti-corruption reforms on Ukraine's path to EU accession.