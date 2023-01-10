Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday.

"During a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel, I informed him about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's current needs in armaments. We agreed on joint efforts to implement the Peace Formula and discussed expectations from the upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit," the head of state said on Twitter.

On the day before, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the EU Lars Danielsson confirmed that the summit will be held in Kyiv on February 3.