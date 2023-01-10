Economy

16:27 10.01.2023

Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

1 min read
Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday.

"During a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel, I informed him about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's current needs in armaments. We agreed on joint efforts to implement the Peace Formula and discussed expectations from the upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit," the head of state said on Twitter.

On the day before, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the EU Lars Danielsson confirmed that the summit will be held in Kyiv on February 3.

Tags: #summit #ukraine_eu

MORE ABOUT

20:28 09.01.2023
Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

17:56 03.01.2023
Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

18:33 02.01.2023
Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

20:45 26.12.2022
USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

16:26 22.12.2022
Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited to Brussels

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited to Brussels

12:05 22.12.2022
Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

11:41 14.12.2022
Rada complies with all EC's recommendations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanchuk

Rada complies with all EC's recommendations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanchuk

18:51 22.11.2022
Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

09:30 20.10.2022
Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

17:51 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine, EU sign five agreements at once that bring our country closer to joining EU

Shmyhal: Ukraine, EU sign five agreements at once that bring our country closer to joining EU

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in 2022 – statistics

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

Ukrenergo due to cold and wind extends electricity consumption limits for whole day on Jan 10

State Customs Service refutes SBU and BES accusations of creating corruption schemes in export of grain

LATEST

NBU notes lack of progress on withdrawal of intl banking groups from Russia, asks for support from partner states, regulators

Finance Ministry sells benchmark govt bonds for bank reserves worth UAH 20.5 bln

DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

Damage to Ukraine's agricultural sector from Russian full-scale invasion reaching $10 bln – NAAS

PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in 2022 – statistics

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

Chernihiv region receives another three powerful generators from Denmark

Russian missiles destroy mini-refinery in Merefa, non-working Shebelynka refinery shelled - A-95 director

Novus, Varus remove Bonduelle products from shelves due to scandal because of provision of Russian military

AD
AD
AD
AD