Switzerland includes 141 individuals, 49 entities in Russian sanctions lists

Switzerland, following the EU, introduced new sanctions against Russia, 141 individuals and 49 legal entities were blacklisted, the Swiss government said in a statement.

"Switzerland, making changes to the sanctions lists on December 21, thereby joined the EU measures," the press release says.

"Switzerland is making changes to the sanctions regime as part of the measures taken by the EU in connection with the supply of Iranian drones to Russia and the continuing alarming situation in Ukraine," the document says.

Sanctions come into force at 18:00 local time.

According to the statement, on December 16, the EU also imposed a ban on the export of a number of other categories of goods to Russia and on the provision of a number of services to Russia, and the Swiss government, in turn, will study these measures.

On December 16, the EU Council approved the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which includes, among other things, restrictions against the mining and energy sectors and a ban on the export of space industry goods and drones.

Among other things, the EU also added another 168 entities associated with the Russian defense industry to the black lists. In addition, the ninth package of EU sanctions against Russia included 144 individuals, including high-ranking Russian officials, deputies, military and artists from Russia.