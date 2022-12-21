Facts

18:56 21.12.2022

Switzerland includes 141 individuals, 49 entities in Russian sanctions lists

2 min read
Switzerland includes 141 individuals, 49 entities in Russian sanctions lists

Switzerland, following the EU, introduced new sanctions against Russia, 141 individuals and 49 legal entities were blacklisted, the Swiss government said in a statement.

"Switzerland, making changes to the sanctions lists on December 21, thereby joined the EU measures," the press release says.

"Switzerland is making changes to the sanctions regime as part of the measures taken by the EU in connection with the supply of Iranian drones to Russia and the continuing alarming situation in Ukraine," the document says.

Sanctions come into force at 18:00 local time.

According to the statement, on December 16, the EU also imposed a ban on the export of a number of other categories of goods to Russia and on the provision of a number of services to Russia, and the Swiss government, in turn, will study these measures.

On December 16, the EU Council approved the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which includes, among other things, restrictions against the mining and energy sectors and a ban on the export of space industry goods and drones.

Among other things, the EU also added another 168 entities associated with the Russian defense industry to the black lists. In addition, the ninth package of EU sanctions against Russia included 144 individuals, including high-ranking Russian officials, deputies, military and artists from Russia.

Tags: #switzerland #sanctions_russia

MORE ABOUT

12:41 15.12.2022
EU may finalize new package of anti-Russian sanctions on Thurs – European Council president

EU may finalize new package of anti-Russian sanctions on Thurs – European Council president

12:56 13.12.2022
Switzerland to invest in restoration of Ukraine's power plants, schools, hospitals in 2023 – President Cassis

Switzerland to invest in restoration of Ukraine's power plants, schools, hospitals in 2023 – President Cassis

14:12 20.10.2022
Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

18:54 07.10.2022
Switzerland hands over firefighting, rubble clearing equipment to Ukraine worth over CHF 5 mln

Switzerland hands over firefighting, rubble clearing equipment to Ukraine worth over CHF 5 mln

13:07 06.10.2022
EU endorses eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, creates legal base for oil price cap

EU endorses eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, creates legal base for oil price cap

14:22 23.08.2022
Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

10:35 11.08.2022
Ukraine and Switzerland reach agreement on representation of Ukrainian interests on Russian territory – MFA

Ukraine and Switzerland reach agreement on representation of Ukrainian interests on Russian territory – MFA

11:45 05.07.2022
Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine to over CHF 100 mln, allocate CHF15 mln for digital transformation

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine to over CHF 100 mln, allocate CHF15 mln for digital transformation

18:42 04.07.2022
Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

14:38 04.07.2022
Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

LATEST

Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

Significant shortage of electricity to remain in Kyiv region for next 2-3 weeks – expert

Yermak discusses ways to implement Ukrainian peace formula with generals from USA, Norway

Zaluzhny discusses situation in region with General Staff Chief of Polish Armed Forces, thanks him for help

Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

SBU head: We obliged to cut enemy logistics via Crimean Bridge in line with norms of intl law

Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation to be launched in 2023 – UTCC Director General

Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

AD
AD
AD
AD