Facts

12:11 20.12.2022

Enemy's loss includes 430 servicemen, seven tanks, 23 UAVs, two helicopters in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian invaders have lost about 430 military personnel in Ukraine, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, about 99,230 enemy troops have been liquidated, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 19 were approximately 99,230 (430 more) personnel liquidated, tanks some 2,995 (seven more) units, armored combat vehicles some 5,974 (five more) units, artillery systems some 1,960 (seven more) units, MLRS some 410 units, air defense systems some 212 units, aircraft some 281 units, helicopters some 266 (two more) units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level some 1,680 (23 more) , cruise missiles some 653, ships and boats some 16 vehicles, automotive vehicles and tankers some 4,599 (seven more) units, special equipment some 177 (two more)," the AFU said on Tuesday morning.

