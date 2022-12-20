Facts

10:58 20.12.2022

Ten boiler houses are without stable power supply in Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read
As of Monday evening, December 19, ten boiler houses in Kyiv are without stable power supply, as a result of which interruptions in heat supply may occur in 144 residential buildings of the city, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Due to the most difficult situation in the energy sector and significant damage to the energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo is applying more significant restrictions in Kyiv. Therefore, without a stable power supply to ten boiler houses in the capital. As a result, interruptions in heat supply may occur in 144 residential buildings in the city," he said on the telegram channel on Monday evening.

According to him, power engineers and heat workers work around the clock.

Klitschko also published the addresses of heating points located near houses where there may be problems with heat in Shevchenkivsky, Solomiansky, Darnytsky and Sviatoshynsky districts of the capital.

"In total, I note that more than 430 heating points deployed in the city work around the clock. Kyivans, if necessary, can contact them," the mayor of Kyiv said.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko

