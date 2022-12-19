Facts

12:29 19.12.2022

Russians not ready for new full-scale offensive for now – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians not ready for new full-scale offensive for now – Ukrainian intelligence

As of now, the enemy is not ready for a new full-scale offensive, but this does not mean that there is no such threat, Spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Andriy Yusov has said.

“No, as of now, the rashists are not ready for a new full-scale offensive. But you and I must understand that we have been living in conditions of a full-scale offensive since February 24. And this is not only about a new offensive, but conditionally about new operations within the framework of this full-scale offensive," he said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday evening.

Answering a journalist's question on what indicators intelligence can determine whether the enemy will attack, Yusov said this is, first of all, the formation of strike groups and their withdrawal to the borders. There are also many other intelligence sources, undercover data, which "are all summed up, analyzed, and appropriate conclusions are drawn."

"No, as of now, we do not see this, we do not state, but this does not mean that there is no such threat. If there is a threat, then Ukraine, both through our own efforts and through the exchange of data with partners, primarily NATO, we will have this information. But first of all, we rely on our data," he said.

