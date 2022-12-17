Facts

14:50 17.12.2022

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

 The European Union's ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions targets 144 Russian individuals including high-ranking officials, Duma deputies, military officers and artists. The document has been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Among the newly sanctioned individuals are: deputy prime ministers Viktoria Abramchenko, Tatyana Golikova, Alexei Overchuk, Minister for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Response Alexander Kurenkov, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Minister for the Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, Minister for Digital Development and Mass Communications Maksut Shadayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko.

Also under the new sanctions are governors: Andrei Vorobyov of Moscow region, Andrei Travnikov of Novosibirsk region, Igor Babushkin of Astrakhan region, Andrei Chibis of Murmansk region, Gleb Nikitin of Nizhny Novgorod region, Igor Rudenya of Tver region, Vladislav Shapsha of Kaluga region, and others.

Also on the sanctions list are journalists Boris Korchevnikov, Marina Kim, Ren-TV's general director Vladimir Tyulin and several other executives, National Media Group's general director Svetlana Balanova, film director Nikita Mikhalkov, singer Grigory Leps, and blogger Dmitry Puchkov (aka Goblin).

The sanctions also affect several political parties (United Russia, the Communist Party, A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth, the Liberal Democratic Party, New People); Constitutional Court chairman Valery Zorkin, several other judges, and Russian military officers.

The new list also includes Russia's Aerospace Forces, Airborne Troops, Federal Service of the Troops of the National Guard, Navy, Special Operations Forces, Main Computation Center of the General Staff.

Tags: #russia #sanctions

