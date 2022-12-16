Russia fires 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them were destroyed, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"According to preliminary data, this morning, from the regions of the Caspian and Black Seas, the enemy fired 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, of which 72 were cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22) and four guided air missiles (Kh-59, X-31P)," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 60 enemy missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Armed Forces and the air defence.

"Rocket terror and the enemy's daring attempts to break through Kyiv's air defences will not force us to lay down our arms," Zaluzhny said.