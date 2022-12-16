Facts

14:55 16.12.2022

Russia fires 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them were destroyed, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"According to preliminary data, this morning, from the regions of the Caspian and Black Seas, the enemy fired 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, of which 72 were cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22) and four guided air missiles (Kh-59, X-31P)," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 60 enemy missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Armed Forces and the air defence.

"Rocket terror and the enemy's daring attempts to break through Kyiv's air defences will not force us to lay down our arms," Zaluzhny said.

MORE ABOUT

13:06 16.12.2022
Kyiv attacked by over 40 missiles, 37 downed – local authorities

11:34 16.12.2022
Over 60 missiles already known to have flown over Ukraine – AFU spokesperson

11:58 08.12.2022
Enemy launches 23 missile, air strikes, over 40 attacks in day – AFU General Staff

18:08 05.12.2022
More than 60 of more than 70 missiles fired by occupiers shot down – AFU Air Forces

17:34 05.12.2022
Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

17:18 05.12.2022
Up to ten missiles shot down in Poltava region, no 'arrivals' reported – regional administration

17:11 05.12.2022
Nine of ten enemy missiles detected over Kyiv shot down – military administration

18:40 01.12.2022
Ukraine in talks on supplies of S-300 missiles from other countries

18:42 25.11.2022
Foreign companies help to aim Russian missiles at Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

14:26 24.11.2022
Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

