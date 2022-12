Residential building hit in Kryvy Rih; may be people under rubble – K.Tymoshenko

In Kryvy Rih, a hit in a residential building was recorded. There may be people under the rubble, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Hit in a residential building. There is destruction. People may be under the rubble. Emergency services are working on the spot," he said in his Telegram channel.