Zelensky urges Guterres to send UN experts to energy facilities

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to send UN experts to Ukrainian energy facilities.

“I thanked António Guterres for his participation in the Conference in support of Ukraine in Paris. We discussed our Peace Formula and Global Peace Formula Summit. I urged to send UN experts to Ukrainian energy facilities as soon as possible. We will develop the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Grain From Ukraine program,” he said on his Telegram channel.