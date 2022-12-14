Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

On Wednesday morning, December 14, air defense and electronic warfare units have already destroyed 13 kamikaze drones, Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Earlier, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko announced about the explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Later, he informed about the destruction of ten air defense kamikaze drones. The mayor later reported 11 downed drones.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced ten downed Iranian shahed drones as of 08.00 Wednesday.