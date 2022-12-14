Facts

10:03 14.12.2022

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

1 min read
Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

 According to preliminary information, one of the wreckage of a downed drone over Kyiv damaged two administrative buildings in the city center, Kyiv City Military Administration has said.

"In the area of the capital, air defense forces shot down ten Shahed drones. According to preliminary information, a fragment from a drone damaged two administrative buildings in Shevchenkivsky district. Information about the victims is being specified," the administration said on Telegram channel.

Earlier, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko announced about the explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Later, he said about the destruction of ten air defense kamikaze drones.

Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitali Bunechko announced a possible second wave of drone attacks.

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said that most of the Shahed drones that attacked the capital on Wednesday morning were shot down by air defense in the region.

Tags: #kyiv #drone

MORE ABOUT

10:29 14.12.2022
Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

09:45 14.12.2022
Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

17:11 05.12.2022
Nine of ten enemy missiles detected over Kyiv shot down – military administration

Nine of ten enemy missiles detected over Kyiv shot down – military administration

16:22 03.12.2022
Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

Pump room complexes connected generators to work in Kyiv in case of shortages in water supply – Klitschko

11:23 01.12.2022
Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

16:23 30.11.2022
Twelve-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with lights powered by generator to be put up in Kyiv – mayor

Twelve-meter-high Christmas tree decorated with lights powered by generator to be put up in Kyiv – mayor

16:47 25.11.2022
Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

15:49 24.11.2022
Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

Water supply resumed in Kyiv – Klitschko

15:39 23.11.2022
Water supply halted throughout Kyiv because of shelling - Klitschko

Water supply halted throughout Kyiv because of shelling - Klitschko

17:52 18.11.2022
Kyiv City Council commission rejects petition on refusal from putting up Christmas tree, won't spend budget funds on it

Kyiv City Council commission rejects petition on refusal from putting up Christmas tree, won't spend budget funds on it

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy's 12 missile, air strikes, over 60 MLRS attacks recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Rada complies with all EC's recommendations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanchuk

Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

LATEST

SOME 64 AFU FIGHTERS, US CITIZEN RETURNING HOME WITHIN ANOTHER PRISONER EXCHANGE - YERMAK

Bergamo to finance creation of 11 Points of Invincibility in Bucha – Italian Embassy

Enemy's 12 missile, air strikes, over 60 MLRS attacks recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Rada complies with all EC's recommendations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanchuk

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Zelensky calls on New Zealand to support environmental safety, demining in Ukraine

New Zealand to assign almost $2 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Canada to provide Ukraine with $115 mln to urgently rebuild Kyiv's power grid

Zelensky signs law on liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court, creation of Kyiv City District Administrative Court

AD
AD
AD
AD