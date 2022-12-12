Facts

15:30 12.12.2022

Russians fire at Kherson, two reported killed – region’s head

1 min read
Russians fire at Kherson, two reported killed – region’s head

The Russian occupiers conducted a massive shelling of Kherson, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"The enemy attacked microdistrict of Kherson cotton mill. At the moment, seven victims are known, two of them have been killed. The enemy attacked microdistrict of Kherson cotton mill," Yanushevych said.

He clarified that emergency medical teams, together with the Red Cross, are heading to the microdistrict Ostriv (Island). The number of victims is currently unknown.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

16:30 10.12.2022
Enemy shells hit hospital's maternity ward in Kherson, no casualties – Tymoshenko

Enemy shells hit hospital's maternity ward in Kherson, no casualties – Tymoshenko

11:29 03.12.2022
Occupiers shell Kherson, city left without electricity – Regional Administration head

Occupiers shell Kherson, city left without electricity – Regional Administration head

18:17 02.12.2022
Electricity supply 75% restored in Kherson – regional administration

Electricity supply 75% restored in Kherson – regional administration

10:36 01.12.2022
Already 65% of Kherson subscribers connected to power supply

Already 65% of Kherson subscribers connected to power supply

12:32 22.11.2022
Dpty PM Vereschuk urges residents of Kherson to evacuate for winter

Dpty PM Vereschuk urges residents of Kherson to evacuate for winter

14:49 18.11.2022
Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

18:49 17.11.2022
Lubinets about tortures in occupied Kherson: I've never seen such a scale before

Lubinets about tortures in occupied Kherson: I've never seen such a scale before

10:00 15.11.2022
Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

15:16 14.11.2022
Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

13:57 14.11.2022
In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

As result of enemy shelling of Hirnyk, two killed, another ten wounded – PGO

LATEST

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders start to mobilize women – AFU General Staff

OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Stefanishyna: Creating necessary conditions for Ukrainians' return from abroad should be one of key priorities of post-war reconstruction

Germany guarantees to supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition – Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Council of European Union may approve anti-Russian sanctions on Mon – French FM

Kuleba considers blackout scenario in Ukraine realistic

AD
AD
AD
AD