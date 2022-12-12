Russians fire at Kherson, two reported killed – region’s head

The Russian occupiers conducted a massive shelling of Kherson, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"The enemy attacked microdistrict of Kherson cotton mill. At the moment, seven victims are known, two of them have been killed. The enemy attacked microdistrict of Kherson cotton mill," Yanushevych said.

He clarified that emergency medical teams, together with the Red Cross, are heading to the microdistrict Ostriv (Island). The number of victims is currently unknown.