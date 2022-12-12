Facts

14:28 12.12.2022

Germany guarantees to supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition – Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

During direct negotiations, the German government guaranteed to supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev has said.

"During direct negotiations, we were guaranteed more weapons and ammunition. Which ones, we will announce in due time," the diplomat said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

Makeyev said that he would not like to exert diplomatic pressure on the German government, but he would like Germany to "deliver what it has faster."

He added that the list of types of weapons needed by Ukraine includes anti-aircraft guns, howitzers, as well as ammunition for them.

In addition, according to the diplomat, Kyiv continues requesting Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard tanks from Berlin, but no decision has yet been made regarding the transfer of tanks.

To a clarifying question from journalists about the justification for the refusal of Germany to supply tanks to Ukraine, Makeyev replied: "I keep the contents of these conversations to myself."

