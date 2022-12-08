Facts

10:28 08.12.2022

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

1 min read
The General Staff said attacks by Russian invaders in the region of 15 settlements in eastern Ukraine have been repulsed over the past day. Some 19 air strikes were inflicted on the enemy, while 13 targets were hit by missile forces and artillery, and two air targets were shot down.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ternov, Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka, Krasnopopivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Berestiv, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region," according to the morning report on Thursday.

Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours inflicted 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as two strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

"At the same time, our soldiers shot down a Shahed-136 strike UAV and an Orlan reconnaissance drone," the AFU said.

Missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the past 24 hours hit six command posts, five personnel concentration areas, an artillery position and two enemy ammunition trains.

