Facts

15:34 05.12.2022

Kryvy Rih partially de-energized due to shelling, some boiler houses, pumping stations off – Vilkul

1 min read
Kryvy Rih partially de-energized due to shelling, some boiler houses, pumping stations off – Vilkul

Part of Kryvy Rih was de-energized as a result of shelling by Russian invaders, some boiler houses and pumping stations were turned off in the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvy Rih military administration said.

"Part of the city without electricity, some boilers and pumping stations are off. We are keeping the system on generators, water supply has been organized to Makulan. The tanks will arrive at 15.30, see the distribution locations on the website and Facebook page of the city water utility company," Vilkul wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He clarified that some of the Russian missiles are still in the air. In addition, there is a risk of repeated launches of Kh-22 missiles from the TU-22 aircraft towards Kryvy Rih. "Stay in shelters," Vilkul concluded.

Tags: #kryvy_rih

MORE ABOUT

10:58 05.12.2022
One person killed, three wounded in night shelling of Kryvy Rih

One person killed, three wounded in night shelling of Kryvy Rih

09:40 03.11.2022
Drone hits Kryvy Rih – local authorities

Drone hits Kryvy Rih – local authorities

18:09 19.09.2022
Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

13:50 15.09.2022
Cruise missile hits industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, preliminary without casualties – Vilkul

Cruise missile hits industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, preliminary without casualties – Vilkul

13:24 15.09.2022
Kryvy Rih again subjected to missile attack – Vilkul

Kryvy Rih again subjected to missile attack – Vilkul

11:26 15.09.2022
K. Tymoshenko: Water level of Inhulets River constantly monitored in Kryvy Rih, situation under control

K. Tymoshenko: Water level of Inhulets River constantly monitored in Kryvy Rih, situation under control

11:50 09.07.2022
Russians fire at residential area of Kryvy Rih from Tornado-S MLRS – authorities

Russians fire at residential area of Kryvy Rih from Tornado-S MLRS – authorities

09:53 28.06.2022
DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

18:37 09.09.2021
Appeal sent to Rada on appointment of early elections for Kryvy Rih mayor

Appeal sent to Rada on appointment of early elections for Kryvy Rih mayor

17:46 07.09.2021
Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 60 of more than 70 missiles fired by occupiers shot down – AFU Air Forces

Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

Up to ten missiles shot down in Poltava region, no 'arrivals' reported – regional administration

Nine of ten enemy missiles detected over Kyiv shot down – military administration

LATEST

Ukraine to make sure Russia’s aggressive actions to shrink until they fit into Russia’s borders – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to ensure Russia's security in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons – Podoliak

More than 60 of more than 70 missiles fired by occupiers shot down – AFU Air Forces

Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

Up to ten missiles shot down in Poltava region, no 'arrivals' reported – regional administration

Nine of ten enemy missiles detected over Kyiv shot down – military administration

Fall of missile in Moldova once again proves that Russia's terror poses huge threat to neighboring countries' security – Nikolenko

Missile falls down near Briceni in Moldova – Interior Ministry

Two infrastructure facilities damaged, one person hospitalized in Odesa region – K. Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD