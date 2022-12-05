Kryvy Rih partially de-energized due to shelling, some boiler houses, pumping stations off – Vilkul

Part of Kryvy Rih was de-energized as a result of shelling by Russian invaders, some boiler houses and pumping stations were turned off in the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvy Rih military administration said.

"Part of the city without electricity, some boilers and pumping stations are off. We are keeping the system on generators, water supply has been organized to Makulan. The tanks will arrive at 15.30, see the distribution locations on the website and Facebook page of the city water utility company," Vilkul wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He clarified that some of the Russian missiles are still in the air. In addition, there is a risk of repeated launches of Kh-22 missiles from the TU-22 aircraft towards Kryvy Rih. "Stay in shelters," Vilkul concluded.