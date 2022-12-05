There are 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies, consulates in 12 countries – MFA

There have already been 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Spanish police seized three envelopes at the post office with what are believed to be the eyes of animals addressed to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga. Investigative actions have been launched," he said on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said there were already 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries.

"As Dmytro Kuleba has already noted, Ukrainian diplomats cannot be intimidated or broken. We will continue to work effectively to protect Ukraine from the enemy and our victory," Nikolenko said.